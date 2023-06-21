100 days only McDonald’s! Man still loses 27 kilos

American Kevin Maginnis lived at McDonald’s for 100 days. But amazingly, he lost 27 kilograms. Read here how he managed to do this – and whether it can really be healthy.

The 57-year-old Kevin Maginnis from Nashville (USA) started a weight loss experiment at the beginning of February 2023.

He decided to eat only McDonald’s products for the next 100 days. On TikTok he shared his experiences during the experiment under the name bicmaccoaching.

American eats only at McDonald’s for 100 days

In a video he says: “I woke up this morning and weighed 108 kilograms. I have decided that this is absolutely unacceptable. So I went to McDonald’s.”

From there, the 100-day McDonald’s diet began. Over the entire time he documented his experiences on TikTok and gave daily updates. After the experiment, he shared his experiences on NBC’s Today show.

A before and after photo clearly shows that the 57-year-old has lost quite a bit of weight. Overall, he is 27 kilograms lighter and weighs only 81 kilograms, he says. The result is amazing, because Kevin has not only lost weight, his blood values ​​have also improved.

This is how the food experiment went

His strategy during the 100 days was to eat at McDonald’s three times a day, but always cut the meals in half. There were no snacks in between. He also gave up soft drinks and only drank water.

During the entire “diet” he didn’t count any calories and ate McFlurries, burgers, chicken wings and the like. The only veggies and fruit were the tomatoes on the burger or the blueberries in the muffin. In addition, he did not exercise during the entire diet.

Anyone who now thinks that Kevin Maginnis was sponsored by the fast food chain and is supposed to advertise McDonald’s with his experiment is wrong. Maginnis emphasizes that he is not affiliated with McDonald’s. The fast-food chain simply sent him a gift box after learning about the experiment.

McDonald’s diet – this is what happened to Kevin Maginnis’ body

Even if it sounds questionable at first glance that you can lose weight with unhealthy fast food, it is actually possible. By only eating half a portion at a time, Kevin Maginnis was likely in a calorie deficit, which can lead to weight loss.

New Mayo Clinic weight-loss program nutritionist Tata Schmidt explains this phenomenon to Fortune magazine: “Is a calorie a calorie when it comes to weight loss? Technically, yes.”

His triglyceride levels dropped by 205 points. A high level of triglycerides in the blood indicates a high risk of vascular disease, which in turn favors heart attacks and strokes. His cholesterol level has also dropped by 65 points.

What’s next for Kevin Maginnis?

Even if the diet was successful, the American knows that this approach cannot work in the long term. He says, “The first round was about reducing obesity, the second was about becoming a beast.”

After successfully losing weight, he now wants to build muscle and get fit. His next goal: climb a 30 meter long rope in 100 days. By the way, his first meal after 100 days of eating McDonald’s was: filet mignon.

Attention: Fast food diet is not a healthy way to lose weight

Even if the American was successful with the McDonald’s diet, it is not a healthy weight loss method. Fast food contains a lot of unhealthy fats, sugar, flavor enhancers and a lot of table salt.

Fiber, vitamins and minerals, on the other hand, are almost completely absent. This ensures that after a McDonald’s meal you will probably get hungry again quickly. In the long term, you damage your body with an unbalanced diet.