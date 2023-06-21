More than 39,000 people have been affected by the Mayon volcano in the Philippines – yqqlm

More than 39,000 people were affected by the Mayon volcano in the Philippines

According to CCTV news, on June 21, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that from 5 a.m. on the 20th to 5 a.m. on the 21st, Mayon Volcano was still slowly erupting magma. Up to 2.5 kilometers. During this 24-hour period, a total of 2 volcanic earthquakes and 299 rockfall events were recorded, as well as 7 pyroclastic density flows. On the 20th, 507 tons of sulfur dioxide gas was discharged, and the plume discharge height reached 800 meters, and the mountain continued to expand.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released a video, taken between 6:32 and 6:38 pm on June 20, recording a scene of a pyroclastic density flow at Mayon Volcano. This was caused by the collapse of the lava dome of Mayon Volcano.

Mayon Volcano remains at alert level 3.

According to the Philippine National Disaster Reduction Committee, as of 8:00 am on the 21st, Mayon Volcano has caused more than 39,000 people to be affected, of which more than 20,000 people were evacuated to 28 resettlement centers.

