Home » More than 39,000 people have been affected by the Mayon volcano in the Philippines – yqqlm
World

More than 39,000 people have been affected by the Mayon volcano in the Philippines – yqqlm

by admin

More than 39,000 people were affected by the Mayon volcano in the Philippines

According to CCTV news, on June 21, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that from 5 a.m. on the 20th to 5 a.m. on the 21st, Mayon Volcano was still slowly erupting magma. Up to 2.5 kilometers. During this 24-hour period, a total of 2 volcanic earthquakes and 299 rockfall events were recorded, as well as 7 pyroclastic density flows. On the 20th, 507 tons of sulfur dioxide gas was discharged, and the plume discharge height reached 800 meters, and the mountain continued to expand.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released a video, taken between 6:32 and 6:38 pm on June 20, recording a scene of a pyroclastic density flow at Mayon Volcano. This was caused by the collapse of the lava dome of Mayon Volcano.

Mayon Volcano remains at alert level 3.

According to the Philippine National Disaster Reduction Committee, as of 8:00 am on the 21st, Mayon Volcano has caused more than 39,000 people to be affected, of which more than 20,000 people were evacuated to 28 resettlement centers.

(Headquarters reporter Huang Zhengzheng)

Editor Mao Tianyu returns to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  India, BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi censored

You may also like

Missing submarine, rescuers hear rhythmic bangs: ‘There may...

Zvezda fans kicked out the man who was...

Missing submarine, probes pick up rhythmic shots: “There...

The tricks to give the disability pension even...

daily horoscope for June 21, 2023 | Fun

Anja Mit in bikini | Fun

appeal to find Francesco Puleo

Brawl between parents during their children’s soccer match:...

Riots in a women’s prison in Honduras |...

Failed season on Mykonos and Santorini | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy