Why do you choose TCL when buying a TV? The sales volume of 618 Mini LED TVs is the proof-Qianlong.com.cn

Have you all bought things at 618? Are you satisfied with using it? Have you ever thought about Amway or complained? I haven’t bought anything other than the TV this year. I’ve used it for more than 10 days, and I can only say one word: cool!

I bought a TCL Q10H TV. When I bought it, I went for this brand, because the TCL TV that our family has been using for so many years is quite good. But what I didn’t expect was that the sales volume of TCL TV during the entire 618 period was too strong, directly occupying the first place in the brand list, leading both in sales and sales, and on the Mini LED list that I am most concerned about, TCL accounted for 8 TOP5 All of them are TCL’s hot-selling models, which can be said to be a proper trump card choice.

Speaking of this, some friends may ask, why so many people choose Mini LED TV? In fact, I have really studied it. The reason is that Mini LED technology uses smaller LED lamp beads, which can provide more lamp beads in a smaller space and control the backlight more carefully to achieve better local contrast and fine detail. The details of the image can make the brighter parts of the picture brighter, and the darker places darker, making the picture more transparent and layered.

In addition, Mini LED TV can provide a higher peak brightness level, so that the picture can more perfectly reflect the real natural details; coupled with the support of quantum dot technology, a wider color gamut can be obtained, and the real color can be more accurately restored , Compared with OLED TVs, there are no problems such as screen burn-in, and the service life is longer. With various advantages, Mini LED TVs are also regarded by the industry as the core technological strength of the second revolution of 4K TVs.

Let’s just say that the TCL Q10H TV I bought has 2304 Mini LED backlight partitions and XDR 3000nits peak brightness, which can bring good detail performance and picture depth. Take the following fruit plate, not only the raisins and pomegranates in the middle are clearly visible, but also the texture and color of the pomegranate seeds and the texture on the mint leaves can be clearly seen, and there is no halo in the transition area between the bright and dark places , natural transition, light and dark contrast is more obvious.

To be honest, let me tell you that when we buy big appliances like TVs, we have to choose big brands and the latest technology, such as high-quality TVs like TCL Q10H, which are comfortable to watch!

