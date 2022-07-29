Rome, 30 July 2022 – Jens Lehman he became the protagonist again for a news episode. The former goalkeeper of Milan e Arsenal had a rather heated quarrel with a neighbor, which highlighted for the umpteenth time the nature of the former German footballer. Just a few weeks ago, Lehmann had been fired from Herta Berlin for speaking with a terminology racist in a WhatsApp chat, while now he is in the eye of the storm for breaking into the neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw.

The raid on the neighbor’s house

Bild and several other newspapers around Europe reported the news story of which Lehmann has become the subject of discussion. The German armed himself with chainsaw and did break-in inside the neighbor’s garage, on the Starnberg Laketo try to cut off the roof. Il motive is simple: the old number 1 of the Germania he believes that the neighbor’s structure was built on his own territory and that the obstruct the view of the panorama. This clumsy attempt to get justice was accompanied by the resumption of camera surveillance, which Lehmann was unable to deactivate. The police have taken charge of the case and the former AC Milan player is also suspected of three other cases of vandalism.

