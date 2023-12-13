Lens offers itself a European spring in front of the supporters of Seville finally authorized

Angelo Fulgini, after scoring Lens’ second goal against Sevilla, at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens, December 12, 2023. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS

Initially, the data from this Lens-Seville, played Tuesday December 12 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, were clear as the Andalusian sky: determining which of the two teams would see a European spring, thanks to a repechage in the Europa League, while that the other would be eliminated. Because the first two places in Group B, qualifying for the 8th of the Champions League, were already acquired at Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven.

But instead of this sporting issue, it was an administrative imbroglio which dominated the pre-match, in a context still marked by the death of a supporter in Nantes on December 2. Since then, French authorities have issued several travel bans targeting supporters.

Announced on Sunday evening by Gérald Darmanin, a prefectural decree supplemented by a ministerial decree thus prohibited the presence of Spanish fans in several sectors of Lens and the surrounding area. But most of them had already made the trip. So much so that on Tuesday afternoon, small groups of aficionados were wandering around town, in the hope of a possible cancellation of these orders. “We don’t understand why we are targeted, testified Juan, a student who arrived the day before via Beauvais airport. But the people of Lens welcome us very well. At worst, we’ll follow the match with them in a bar. »

Other colors but same analysis for Cédric and Valentin, from the “Lensois du Sud” section of supporters, faithful who have just arrived from Fréjus, where they live. “This decree is aberrant, Cédric estimated. Just like the one that almost prevented us from going to support our team in Montpellier on Friday, and which was ultimately canceled. » The two friends were in Seville on September 20 for the first leg. “There were 2,200 of us from Lens and everything went perfectly, remembers Valentin. Today, there are 300 Spaniards and we don’t know how to manage? »

A ban “not appropriate and proportionate”

Monday and Tuesday, the two clubs spoke out to deplore this decision, relayed by local elected officials. It is ” difficult to understand “judged Sylvain Robert, the mayor (PS) of Lens, while the senator (PCF) of Pas-de-Calais, Cathy Apourceau-Poly, wrote to the Minister of the Interior to ask him to reconsider his decision.

Finally, less than three hours before kick-off, seized by the National Association of Supporters and the Andalusian club, the Council of State annulled these decrees, on the grounds that they would constitute “a serious and manifest attack on the freedoms to come and go”adding that the ban measure “is not appropriate and proportionate” and that’“it was enacted late”.

