Gloria Graham married her husband’s son | Fun

Gloria Grahame lived in a mansion next to Humphrey Bogart, won an Oscar for the film “City of Illusions”, and is remembered for the scandalous relationship from which she had a child

Actress and singer Gloria Gray she was remembered as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but also for the scandal that followed her for the rest of her life. She was born in 1923, her mother was an actress, which is why she wanted to follow in her footsteps and she succeeded. She was only 29 years old when she won an Oscar for her role in the film “City of Illusions”.

Another nomination for the prestigious Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film “Crossfire” followed, but then the public began to be more interested in her private life than her professional life. She was married to, among others, director Nicholas Ray and his son Tony Ray, with whom she had children.

It was reported that Tony Ray was only 13 years old when they got into an emotional relationship, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Gloria was married four times and had four children, and she met “true love” two years before her death, when she was 55 and he was 26! This is Peter Turner. She died in New York, in a hospital, on October 5, 1981, of breast cancer. Although she lived glamorously all her life, in the end she had nothing. In the last years, she lived at the expense of her husband Taner’s parents.

