León vs América 2023 from Liguilla MX live minute by minute, the quarterfinal match of the Mexican Soccer Apertura

The Apertura 2023 Liguilla is set to begin with an exciting matchup between León and América on Wednesday, November 29. The first leg of the series will be held at the Nou Camp, starting at 7:06 pm central Mexico time.

This quarterfinal clash between León and América is anticipated to be one of the most attractive duels of the Liguilla. América comes into the game as the team with the most goals (37) and the fewest goals conceded (14) in the regular season, finishing as the top team. On the other hand, León finished in eighth position with six losses, six wins, and five draws, accumulating 23 points.

The last meeting between these two teams in the Liguilla was in the 2019 semifinal, where León prevailed through a better position in the standings after the teams tied 1-1.

América is eager to redeem itself from recent eliminations in the final phases, while León aims to secure a strong start to the Liguilla as the home team. The game will be televised in the USA by TUDN, TUDN App, and Fubo, and in Mexico through Fox Sports, Fox Sports App, and Claro Sports.

The matchup promises to be an exciting battle, and fans can expect a thrilling encounter between these two strong teams. Stay tuned for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of León vs América.

Share this: Facebook

X

