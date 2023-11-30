Eric del Castillo, Last of a Generation: Elderly Actor Reflects on Loneliness and Legacy

Close to turning 90, actor Eric del Castillo is still active but feels alone because almost all the actors of his generation have died.

Close to turning 90, Eric del Castillo continues to be active as part of the cast of the soap opera Live on love, new Televisa-Univision production. His presence stands out in the recordings because he is the only celebrity with more than 50 years of experience in the cast. That makes him feel strange, alien to the rest of his classmates. But not because he doesn’t appreciate them, but because none of them are part of his generation.

Grateful for the opportunity to have a job at his age and being accepted by new generations, the actor is happy to share scenes with new and young talents making their way, because that reminds him of his beginnings. He also likes to provide advice or suggestions to those who ask for it. “It makes me happy to see that there are so many young colleagues starting their careers. And it makes me happy because of the enthusiasm they bring to their characters, to their career,” he commented to TVyNovelas.

But not everything is so optimistic in their way of appreciating things regarding current events. Inside he holds a particular sorrow for knowing he was one of the last living actors of his time. Along with Armando Silvestre (97 years old), Sergio Corona (95 years old) and Alfonso Arau (91 years old), Eric del Castillo remains one of the actors who forged his stellar name since the 1950s. In his case, at just like Corona, still with a screen presence. Silvestre has been retired since 2016 and Arau focused on film direction.

Del Castillo’s grief has grown less and more due to the deaths recorded in 2023. The deaths of Ignacio López Tarso, Andrés García and Fernando Almada caused him pain. Likewise, these losses have led him to deeply reflect on loneliness in acting within the context of the elderly: “It makes me sad because I no longer have companions. I will have one or two, my friends have left me, I am left alone.”

It can be said that Eric del Castillo has buried all the actors of his generation. He shared forums and stages in theater, film, and television with countless celebrities who have gradually left, such as Julio Alemán, Joaquín Cordero, David Reynoso, and Mario Almada, luminaries with whom he established lasting professional and friendly relationships that are now nostalgic.

The loneliness he feels also extends to his companions. Leading actresses such as Silvia Pinal (92 years old), María Victoria (96 years old), Queta Lavat (94 years old), and Elsa Aguirre (93 years old) are stars of her era who are still alive but do not act. None of them remains valid at the acting level.

Adding to the sadness he faces is macular degeneration, a disease that affects his vision to see up close or focus on his goals. He is not at risk of blindness, but he is unable to carry out activities that are essential for him, such as reading, something with which he learns to live: “I can’t read, but I learn things by hearing them. “I also rely on the wonder of the electronic prompter.”

The situation that Eric del Castillo is going through is particular, even exceptional. There are few celebrities from his time alive. They are already legends, pure history, and as testimony is the legacy of their films or soap operas that can be reviewed today thanks to streaming platforms and technologies.

To counteract the melancholy, the first actor dedicates himself fully to work. He will do it this way until his body allows it. He wants to continue doing it just as he did since his first plays in 1956, his first leading roles in film and his foray into television. He left behind the leading men and villains that he played to accept not so bad or good-natured characters that, incidentally, make older adults visible in the plots.