news-txt”>

Lo Spezia has officially announced that it has entrusted the technical guide to Leonardo Semplici. Thus begins the adventure of the Florentine coach, 55 years old, on the bench of the Ligurians, who sacked Luca Gotti a week ago. With Semplici come the assistant Andrea Consumi, the athletic trainer Yuri Fabbrizzi and the technical collaborators Rossano Casoni and Alessio Rubicini.

The contract signed this morning is until June 2023, with automatic renewal to 2025 in case of salvation. In the afternoon, the first training session will take place at the Follo sports center with the new coach, who returns to the bench after being sacked by Cagliari in September 2021.