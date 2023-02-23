The Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid hosts the exhibition Bulgari Serpenti 75 years, from February 17th to April 16th.

Created in 1948, Bulgari Serpenti appeared in the form of bracelet watches made using the Tubogas technique, which became an instant success. Seducing and adorning the most important actresses of the 50s and 60s, such as Elizabeth Taylor, it quickly became one of the most desired and recognizable signs of Bulgari, which over the years has known how to renew itself and evolve in an unstoppable and fascinating metamorphosis that continues until the present day.

Under the name Bulgari Serpenti: 75 Years of Infinite Tales, the exhibition features watchmaking pieces dating from the 1940s to the present day, as well as the Maison’s historical archives will also be accessible in the museum’s Rodin room.

The space will invite visitors on a journey, based on the image of the snake in Bulgari jewellery, to discover how deeply this ancient motif, a powerful metaphor for transformation, continues to evolve and inspire the Maison’s never-ending creativity.

From the more stylized early models, to the animal variants with polychrome enamels and precious eyes, to the cool graphic charm of the Viper collection, Serpenti will tell the story of a multifaceted sign that always knew how to be in sync with fashion and social trends of female emancipation.

For the occasion, the exclusive Serpenti Alta Joalheria necklace with matching earrings, created exclusively for the anniversary, will be presented. Named Serpenti Blue Heavens due to the celestial colors of its tanzanite and aquamarine layout, evoking both Roman and Spanish skies, the creation metaphorically displays an embrace between the two countries. With two dazzling snakes intertwined, the legend of Serpenti is portrayed through Bulgari’s visionary craftsmanship and gemstone artistry in a new tale of wonders.

About to Bulgari

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jeweler. Known as the master of colored gemstones, Bulgari has established a worldwide reputation for Italian excellence and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship.

The company’s international success has evolved into a diversified global provider of luxury products and services, from fine jewelry and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an unrivaled network of boutiques and hotels in the world‘s most exclusive shopping districts.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari believes deeply in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and giving back – to nature and the community.