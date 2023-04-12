It had finally felt like a wrestling match. Politically more than one punch flew, some spectacular moves, but in the end no one seemed to get really hurt. at least for now, because both would seriously lose out. The 48 hours of hard battle between Calenda and Renzi they seemed to have ended in a pax armata. Then, late in the evening, when the delegations from Action and Italia viva were making an appointment for the next day to close the agreement, Calenda left the summit blurting out: “A stalemate, so the single party is not born.” .

Yet according to what had emerged up to then, the representatives of the two parties seemed to have found agreement on a document that set out in black and white the path towards a single party of the Third Pole, even undertaking to elect a secretary by next October. Â«The meeting began with the words of Maria Elena Boschi, not precisely of mutual respect. We and Matteo Richetti have been subjected to very violent attacks. We made it clear that this is not the way it works».

At this point, the former premier’s party let it be known that “the dissolution of Italia viva and Azione will be contextual to the election of the new national secretary – say the Renzians -. Calenda asked all the members of the political committee on leaving to make relaxing statements and then did the opposite, as always».

After the orbi beatings, however, it was understood that the pieces could be reassembled when Renzi had let it be known: "A solution will be found", also because, Renzi always thinks, "Carlo has been fighting for alone and made peace on his own». Calenda goes up again: â€œIf you want to close this operation, and it really is overtime, stop playing games. Make peace with your brain, do you want to have a single party or do you want to keep three parties alive? If you want to keep three friendly parties alive as before and each one going its own way».