Various works are carried out with yellow machinery in which the roads most affected during the winter season are recovered. At the same time, work is being done on the construction of protection works and reduction of emergencies and/or affectation of houses, roads and crops of the Casanareños. The latter, around the enlistment for the winter season.

In this sense, two work fronts are listed on the Pauto river at the height of the village of El Verde and the villages of El Banco and Matalarga in the municipality of Pore. There, channeling, clearing of the tributary and reinforcement to the jarillón is carried out.

In Yopal, for several weeks, work has been done on the preventive improvement of road corridors, in each of the neighborhoods of commune VII.

Meanwhile, in San Luis de Palenque, Yopal, Maní and Nunchía, tertiary roads are being intervened through their rehabilitation and maintenance. Runners from the villages of Santa Teresa, Miramar de Guanapalo, Malino, Guaracuras and La Venturosa in the land of Gabanes and Llanerazos. In Yopal and Maní, the road corridor that connects Buenos Aires, La Arenosa, Yopitos, La Porfía, La Mapora, Armenia and La Consigna. In Nunchía, in the process of starting work, at the access to the Pradera and Cazadero sidewalks.

In Aguazul, the works are aimed at protecting the road that leads to the village of El Charte, Plan Brisas, El Chímbalo sector; At a critical point, the road is stabilized and a protection wall is built to guarantee the mobility of peasants.

In response to emergencies due to water shortages, tank trucks distribute the vital liquid to protect capybaras at critical points in Paz de Ariporo. Drinking water is also distributed to communities in Yopal, Hato Corozal, Támara and Nunchía, where 16 villages in these municipalities are served.

It should be noted that through Risk Management, under the direction of Arvey Méndez, since last June; More than 350 km of roads have been intervened. And, three large projects are being carried out in which the mega-protection work on the Cravo Sur river in front of the city of Yopal is built, a type dam built on this same tributary at the height of Morrocolandia and more than 20 preventive works in different rivers of the department of Casanare.

Source: Government of Casanare

Related