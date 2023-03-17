LeoVegas.News will be Match Sponsor of Atalanta-Empoli and, for the occasion, he has prepared some special surprises for the Nerazzurri fans who will support the Dea in the next home match scheduled for today, March 17, against the Tuscans. During the match, a video will be shown on the big screen George Pasotti dedicated to the podcast “From Father to Daughter”the new series created by LeoVegas.News and produced by Dr Podcast which traces the magical history of Atalanta. During the match, around a thousand t-shirts with the podcast image, the QR code referring to the series and the LeoVegas.News logo on the sleeve will also be distributed in the hospitality areas of the stadium.

The series “From father to daughter” consists of seven episodes lasting five minutes and is told by the actor’s voice George Pasotti, born in Bergamo and a great fan of Atalanta. As the title states, the story of the podcast is centered on a man who is about to become a father and therefore decides to take advantage of the waiting time to tell something about his greatest passion every day, Dea. Thus a story is created made up of anecdotes, curiosities, historical goals and sporting feats that have made Atalanta one of the protagonists of Serie A.

“Fathers have always been the figures who carry the passion and support for a team from one generation to the next” he has declared Adele Incerti of LeoVegas.News. “As the title of the series says, there is a close link between the podcast and Father’s Day, which is why we strongly wanted to be alongside the Goddess with this special activity on the occasion of Atalanta-Empoli and the arrival of this such a meaningful holiday. For us, creating this podcast was also a way to celebrate the fascinating history of this team, which has been able to climb the peaks of Italian football and also establish itself on the international scene”.

“It is always a great pleasure to collaborate with LeoVegas.News” he has declared Romano Zanforlin, Commercial and Marketing Director of Atalanta BC. “In particular, “From father to daughter” is a top-level product that our Digital Content Partner has created. And it is a real pleasure to offer it also at the Gewiss Stadium on the occasion of the Atalanta-Empoli match. It will be an opportunity, given the approach of March 19, to wish all the fathers best wishes, but also to allow those who have not yet listened to it to get to know this really beautiful podcast “.