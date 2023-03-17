Home Business For South Koreans, the working week remains 52 hours
For South Koreans, the working week remains 52 hours

For South Koreans, the working week remains 52 hours

Yoon Suk-yeol backtracks. Overwhelmed by the controversy, the conservative leader puts in standby for the moment one of his government’s most controversial proposals: the one of increase up to a maximum of 69 hours per working week of South Koreans (from the current 52). The South Korean president has instructed the Ministry of Labor to redraft the bill to take account of public grievances.

