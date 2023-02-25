Home Sports Les Bleus gold medalists at the Heidenheim World Cup
Les Bleus gold medalists at the Heidenheim World Cup

Together, they did well. While no Frenchman had reached the quarter-finals individually on Friday at the World Cup fencing event in Heidenheim (Germany), the Blues won the team gold medal on Saturday.

The reigning world champions first made a success of their entry into the competition by beating Portugal, Kazakhstan, then China. In the semi-finals, the Blues trembled against their executioner of the Games, Japan. Beaten in the quarterfinals by a small point, in Tokyo, in 2021, the French team reversed the scenario by winning this time 36-35.

In the absence of world number 1 Yannick Borel (gold medalist with the Blues in Cairo last summer), the team composed of Romain Cannone, Alexandre Bardenet, Nelson Lopez-Pourtier, and Alex Fava, then mastered its final against Italy (45-38).

Note that in individual, the day before, the Olympic champion and world number 2 Romain Cannone had been eliminated in 16th by the Spaniard Yulen Pereira.

