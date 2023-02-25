Valle del Cauca requested support for the Mulaló-Loboguerrero road projects and the dredging of the access channel to Buenaventura from the national government.

In an official communication sent to President Gustavo Petro, the departmental government, the congressional bench of Valle and the union leadership demanded the inclusion in the National Development Plan 2022-2026 of these important vital projects for the department and the Pacific.

The letter, signed by Governor Clara Luz Roldán, the president of the Pacific Parliamentary Bloc, Roy Leonardo Barreras, and spokespersons for the private sector, states that “we express our deep concern for the future of the Mulaló-Loboguerrero corridor and the deepening dredging of the port area of ​​Buenaventura, two projects that are strategic for the competitiveness of the southwest of the country and of all of Colombia”

In the document they state that the two projects were not included in the Development Plan “given the importance that this Government has given to the Colombian Pacific and Buenaventura.”

In this sense, they express their confidence in Petro’s political will “to issue the necessary instructions so that the two proposals are included.”

Mulalo- Loboguerrero

Regarding the Mulaló-Loboguerrero corridor, the statement indicates that it is essential that an agreement be reached between the ANI and the concessionaire to reach an agreement to start the construction phase.

This road, he explains, plans to generate more than 1,800 direct jobs during its construction stage, in addition to savings of one hour and 52 kilometers of distance in heavy traffic routes compared to the current Mediacanoa – Loboguerrero section.

dredging

Regarding the dredging in Buenaventura, a call was made to define the financing scheme and its contracting as soon as possible.

He adds that if it is not done at a depth of 16 meters, the port of Buenaventura would lose competitiveness, “negatively affecting the competitiveness of the district, the region and the country, this in a city with serious social and public order problems.”

