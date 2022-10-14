RIVOLI

The Serie C silver championship of the Lettera 22 Ivrea begins with a defeat. The Ivrea team led by coach Mauro Celani is defeated 75 – 48 in the postponement of the first day of group B, at the end of a match in which the Letter 22 Ivrea was not very concrete under the basket and careful in the defensive phase.

From the first quarter the hosts of Don Bosco Rivoli appear more determined and enterprising and always manage to be ahead in the score, with the first part ending 24-7. The same script also in the second quarter, with Letter 22 Ivrea that never manages to be realistically in the game: Don Bosco Rivoli always has the ball in his hand, managing to be very concrete in every area of ​​the pitch. This fourth also ends up in favor of the hosts, who win it with a score of 25-9. We therefore go to the interval with the people of Rivoli clearly ahead in the result, given that the score reads 49-16. Coach Celani tries to recharge his batteries and in the third quarter the gap between the two teams is significantly reduced. Letter 22 Ivrea who commits far fewer mistakes in defense, even if in attack the situation does not improve much: Don Bosco Rivoli still manages to win this partial too, but 14-11.

The progress made by the Ivrea team in the third quarter is also confirmed in the last quarter, with Celani’s boys throwing their hearts over the obstacle, managing to bring home, with merit, the last quarter ended with the score of 12-21. Now Celani has to start from this last set to better prepare for the second day of the championship. –

l.p.