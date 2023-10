Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah praised the performance of Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář after the 2:1 win in Molde. The 23-year-old goalkeeper made two difficult saves in the match and even in his second start in the European League, he helped the team win. The Bundesliga leader confirmed his excellent form at the beginning of the season, but according to coach Xabi Alonso, the performance in the second half is a warning.

