Li Tie was formally arrested and eventually “big fish” was caught involving 3 billion yuan (Figure) Football | Football Association | Li Yuyi | Chen Xuyuan | Officials

[Look at China News on June 28, 2023] On June 28, the former Chinese national football coach Li Tie has been transferred to a detention center and formally arrested. Li Tie's sacking brought out a group of senior football officials, including the chairman of the Football Association Chen Xuyuan, Former Vice President of the Football Association Li Yuyi and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Football Association and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sports of China Du Zhaocai. Mainland media person Ran Xiongfei broke the news that the boss of the Chinese Football Association may face a heavy sentence.

On the morning of June 28, Ran Xiongfei, a mainland media person and former reporter of China‘s “Sports Weekly”, posted news on the progress of Li Tie’s case on Weibo, saying that Li Tie had completed the detention investigation phase and was transferred to a detention center and formally arrested. The next step is the court trial stage. Because there are many people involved in the Li Tie case and the trial procedures are cumbersome and complicated, the official has not released any official announcement so far.

At the same time, Ran Xiongfei also broke the news that Chen Xuyuan and Du Zhaocai were involved in tens of millions of dollars. These bigwigs face heavy sentences. Ran Xiongfei said that the anti-corruption campaign in football is still going on, and the private passports of more than a dozen high-level cadres of the Football Association have been collected and managed in a unified manner, in order to prevent corrupt elements from running away.

On June 28, 2023, mainland media person Ran Xiongfei broke the news on Weibo. (webpage Screenshot)

Ran Xiongfei once posted on Weibo on May 9 this year that Li Tie’s detention period for investigation will soon reach the upper limit of 6 months, and he will be transferred from a certain place in Hubei to a formal detention center. He also revealed that those involved in the Li Tie case can hire a lawyer, but the lawyer cannot see the person involved.

The 46-year-old Li Tie has served as the head coach of the Chinese men’s football team since January 2020 and will resign in 2021. He was taken away for investigation on November 26, 2022. At that time, Lu media said that Li Tie was taken away while attending a coach training class organized by the Chinese Football Association in Dalian. Subsequently, senior officials of the Football Association also fell down one after another.

Some mainland media broke the news that Li Tie was very cooperative during the investigation. In order to reduce his sentence, he performed “meritorious service” and revealed the corruption of deeper figures.

Up to now, 11 senior officials in the field of the Football Association have been taken away for investigation. Including Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Chinese Football Association, Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, Yu Hongchen, former vice chairman of the Football Association and chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, Dong Zheng, former general manager of the Chinese Super League under the Football Association, Ma Chengquan, former chairman of the Chinese Super League, and former vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association. Li Yuyi and others.

According to a mainland Sohu.com report on June 28, the ultimate “big fish” in the football anti-corruption campaign was Li Yuyi who was taken away last. When Li Yuyi was in charge of the Chinese Super League, he participated in the signing of contracts worth more than 3 billion yuan, which harmed the interests of 16 Chinese Super League clubs. Chen Xuyuan was able to become the chairman of the Football Association because Li Yuyi was behind the scenes.

According to people familiar with the matter, Li Yuyi has already retired and immigrated abroad, and was taken away at the airport for investigation when he returned to China to work recently.

Li Yuyi, the former vice-chairman of the Chinese Football Association, was officially dismissed on April 28. (Photo source: Official website of the Chinese Football Association)

