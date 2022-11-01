Original title: The experience of the international arena makes oneself clear the direction of efforts (introduction)

Li Yingying is confident to win the championship again for the team (theme)

Tonight reporter Xie Chen

To participate in the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League expedition ceremony, Li Yingying put on the No. 1 shirt of the Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Team again. This year, Li Yingying, who has grown into the main player of the national team and the core of the attack, has gained more opportunities for training with the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the World Women’s Volleyball League and the World Women’s Volleyball Championship. direction.

The picture shows Li Yingying serving in the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

At the expedition ceremony, Li Yingying said bluntly: “I have been in the national team for a long time this year. Although there are some injuries, I have adjusted to a relatively good physical condition through the previous isolation life and recovery. Preparations for the Super League. Although the teams have introduced a lot of high-level foreign aid this year, it is a challenge and exercise for me, and I have the confidence to fight for the 15th league championship with the team.”

Looking back on this year’s national team season, Li Yingying said: “This year is the first year for me to participate in the national team’s competition as the main force, and I have not fully adapted to the main role. From the World League to the World Championships, my skills have improved, including to the World Championships. During this period, my mistakes in the back three offense and stepping on the line have decreased, and my error control in some offensive links has also been better.”

In the next Volleyball Super League, Li Yingying will naturally shoulder the heavy responsibility of the Tianjin team’s offensive and defensive core: “As the core and key attacker of the team, there will be many difficulties in the game, and more of a psychological burden. But the pressure It is also the driving force. My teammates believe in me, and I have to believe in myself more. I hope that I can do better in the future, learn more from the world‘s top players in terms of mentality, and at the same time strive to improve my hard power, and I will be better on the court. Have the confidence to challenge the opponent and defeat the opponent.”