Electronic Arts (EA.US) to develop three Marvel games including “Iron Man”

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA.US) announced Monday that it will launch an “Iron Man” game and at least two action-adventure games revolving around characters from the Marvel Universe, Zhitong Finance APP has learned. EA said the new games will run on both consoles and PCs.

Electronic Arts has previously partnered with Marvel parent Disney (DIS.US) to develop games based on the Star Wars franchise for mobile devices, PCs and consoles.

Electronic Arts, based in Redwood City, Calif., joins a number of other gaming giants who have chosen popular superheroes in their games. Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) launched the Spider-Man game, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment developed DC’s Batman game.

Electronic Arts’ bet on new games comes as the video game publisher grapples with a slowdown in demand that peaked during the pandemic. In early August, the company forecast quarterly adjusted sales below expectations.

