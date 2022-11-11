[The lightest weight is only 69g]Up to 110 hours of battery life on a single charge CORSAIR New Katar Elite Wireless Wireless Mouse

For players who are looking for lightweight and portable gaming equipment, CORSAIR has recently launched the lightest KATAR ELITE WIRELESS wireless gaming mouse to date. KATAR ELITE WIRELESS weighs only 69g, has agile performance, and has a compact design, ideal for gripping players with fingers and fingertips. choice. The KATAR ELITE WIRELESS has the advanced technology of a premium gaming mouse, with super-fast motion matched by its super-fast wireless performance.

The CORSAIR KATAR ELITE WIRELESS gaming mouse is designed to be extremely light and flexible without sacrificing classic comfort. Weighing only 69g, this mouse has a lightweight and compact frame that is ideal for fingers and fingertips, allowing gamers to operate quickly in a matter of milliseconds.

KATAR ELITE WIRELESS also features SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology with sub-1ms latency or versatile Bluetooth connectivity, so you can get a head start in every setting. Long battery life, up to 110 hours of Bluetooth use on a single charge, and up to 60 hours of connection with SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, players can play games without interruption, one game after another, completely free from the shackles of wires.

KATAR ELITE WIRELESS delivers the competitive performance you need to win. Thanks to the stunningly accurate 26000 DPI CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor, customizable single DPI steps, precise manipulation. The CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE main button is spring loaded, with zero gap between the left and right buttons, and its 60 million key fretting life OMRON mechanical switch achieves crazy responsive input. KATAR ELITE WIRELESS registers and transmits at amazing speed thanks to 2000hz super polling.

CORSAIR iCUE software is so powerful that you can fine-tune the KATAR ELITE WIRELESS to exact specifications and put superior control at your fingertips. The RGB backlit logo is customizable and synced with the entire setup, and the mouse’s six buttons can be programmed with macros and shortcut keys to optimize gaming and speed up work. Lighting, macro and DPI settings can be customized via the onboard profile storage.

The agent FELTON said that the CORSAIR KATAR ELITE WIRELESS wireless mouse has been launched in the market in early November 2022 with a suggested retail price of HK$698. For more information about CORSAIR products, please contact the agent FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (Tel: +852 2273 -8393).

FELTON Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/FeltonHK