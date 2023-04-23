Liaoning Coastal Sports and Leisure Belt “Six Cities” Healthy and Happy Run was held in Dalian

Xinhua News Agency, Dalian, April 22 (Reporters Cai Yongjun and Zhang Boqun) The “Six Cities” Healthy and Happy Run in the Liaoning Coastal Sports and Leisure Belt and the second “Running Dalian” 10km Elite Race were held in Dalian on the 22nd. The event attracted nearly 6,000 participants from more than 30 social running groups, more than 20 sports groups, more than 10 colleges and universities, representatives from the “Six Cities” of Liaoning Coastal Sports and Leisure Belt, and road runners.

Among the contestants are not only experienced runners, but also new road runners participating in the competition for the first time, and parent-child running groups participating in the whole family. They started from the east side of the International Conference Center in Dalian Donggang Business District, passed Gangpu Road to Shibapan, and then returned to the original point via Ganglong Road and Zhulian Street. The whole journey is about 10 kilometers. Can feel the magnificence of blue waves. The runners enjoyed the joy of running among the green mountains and blue sea.

According to reports, road running has a broad mass base in Dalian, and has become a long-term fitness method for many citizens. As one of the important brand events created by Dalian City, this event is not only an important starting point to promote the development of road running in the local area, but also to promote the “six cities” (Dalian, Dandong, Jinzhou, Yingkou, Panjin, Huludao) is an important measure to forge ahead together.

The event has been registered by the Chinese Athletic Association, under the guidance of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, and hosted by the Dalian Sports Bureau and the People’s Government of Zhongshan District, Dalian.



