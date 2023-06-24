Liberec – Příbram 2:0, Liberec footballers beat Příbram at the start of training, Boleslav beat Táborsko

Slovan decided against Příbram, who failed in the playoff for the first league in June, to win already in the first half. North Bohemia was put in the lead in the fifth minute by Frýdek from the penalty spot, then Horský added. In the second half, coach Liberce Kozel changed almost the complete eleven.

Mladá Boleslav scored the first goal in the 42nd minute thanks to Stránský, after the change of sides, Mareček secured a two-goal lead. Kalousek scored for Táborsko, but Jawo brought peace to Central Bohemia with a converted penalty in the 80th minute. In the end, Zeman determined the final result.

In the match between Karviná and Podbrezová, all goals were scored in the opening act. The Slovakian team led twice, Ezeh responded to his opening goal, and at the end of the first half, Rezek and Moses turned the score from 1:2 to 3:2.

Preparatory football match: Liberec – Příbram 2:0 (2:0) Goals: 5. Frýdek z pen., 18. Horský. Lineup Liberec: I. half time: Hasalík – Lehoczki, Chaluš, Pourzitidis – Ghali, Varfolomejev, Hudák, Frýdek, Preisler – Horský, Kulenovič.II. half time: Hasalík – Lehoczki, Prebsl, Govaers – Polyák, Doumbia, Višinský, Lexa, Mikula – Rondič, Rabušic. Coach: Kozel. Karviná – Podbrezová 3:2 (3:2) Goals: 11. Ezeh, 44. Rezek, 45. Moses – 9. Galčík, 17. Paraj. Lineup Karviná: I. half time: Ciupa – Hošek, Bederka, Židek, Galus – Moses, Boháč – Rezek, Bartl, Antovski – Ezeh.II. half time: Mrózek – Hošek (61. Mikuš), Krčík, Kauan, Galus (61. Motyčka) – Žák, Traore – Memič, Málek, Papalele – Vinicius. Coach: Hejdušek.