Home » Liberec – Příbram 2:0, Liberec footballers beat Příbram at the start of training, Boleslav beat Táborsko
Sports

Liberec – Příbram 2:0, Liberec footballers beat Příbram at the start of training, Boleslav beat Táborsko

by admin
Liberec – Příbram 2:0, Liberec footballers beat Příbram at the start of training, Boleslav beat Táborsko

Slovan decided against Příbram, who failed in the playoff for the first league in June, to win already in the first half. North Bohemia was put in the lead in the fifth minute by Frýdek from the penalty spot, then Horský added. In the second half, coach Liberce Kozel changed almost the complete eleven.

Mladá Boleslav scored the first goal in the 42nd minute thanks to Stránský, after the change of sides, Mareček secured a two-goal lead. Kalousek scored for Táborsko, but Jawo brought peace to Central Bohemia with a converted penalty in the 80th minute. In the end, Zeman determined the final result.

In the match between Karviná and Podbrezová, all goals were scored in the opening act. The Slovakian team led twice, Ezeh responded to his opening goal, and at the end of the first half, Rezek and Moses turned the score from 1:2 to 3:2.

Preparatory football match: Liberec – Příbram 2:0 (2:0) Goals: 5. Frýdek z pen., 18. Horský. Lineup Liberec: I. half time: Hasalík – Lehoczki, Chaluš, Pourzitidis – Ghali, Varfolomejev, Hudák, Frýdek, Preisler – Horský, Kulenovič.II. half time: Hasalík – Lehoczki, Prebsl, Govaers – Polyák, Doumbia, Višinský, Lexa, Mikula – Rondič, Rabušic. Coach: Kozel. Karviná – Podbrezová 3:2 (3:2) Goals: 11. Ezeh, 44. Rezek, 45. Moses – 9. Galčík, 17. Paraj. Lineup Karviná: I. half time: Ciupa – Hošek, Bederka, Židek, Galus – Moses, Boháč – Rezek, Bartl, Antovski – Ezeh.II. half time: Mrózek – Hošek (61. Mikuš), Krčík, Kauan, Galus (61. Motyčka) – Žák, Traore – Memič, Málek, Papalele – Vinicius. Coach: Hejdušek.

You may also like

how to burn calories

Alessandro Grande signs in Rimini

Under 17 Serie A and B: Roma champions...

Bundesliga: Sturm are going full throttle at the...

Many sports champions together for Akto Play Your...

The Court cancels the transcription of the foreign...

It had balls, but we need to be...

Lazio transfer market: Santos offered 10 million for...

European Games: Knapp conquers gold in speed climbing

Naples: Osimhen renewal, De Laurentiis sets price at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy