Jason Derulo’s son’s birthday party cost 30 thousand dollars | Entertainment

Jason Derulo’s son’s birthday party cost 30 thousand dollars | Entertainment

Famous singer Jason Derulo revealed that he cashed out $30,000 for his son’s second birthday.

Jason Derulo he organized a big celebration for his son’s second birthday, and now he has revealed the staggering amount he spent on the occasion.

The singer (33) recently appeared on the Australian radio show “The Kile & Jackie O Show” where he talked about the lavish birthday celebration of his successor Jason King. He published parts of the celebration on his Instagram, and no one was not delighted with the idea and decoration. Face painting, playroom, houses were just part of the party.

“That didn’t look like cheap fun! How much did it cost?” the host asked.

“It was pretty big. It was probably about $30,000.”he fired.

Jason Derulo also congratulated his son on his birthday via Instagram:

“Happy 2nd Birthday! Two years ago you came into my life and brought endless love, laughter and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you stole my heart in the craziest way. Today we celebrate the amazing journey of your life, filled with wild adventures and unstoppable growth. May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the cuddles and double the joy. You are our greatest blessing and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy Birthday, Bug !” he wrote.


