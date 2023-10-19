LIDOM Action Returns on MLB.TV: Get Ready for the Dominican Baseball Season

LIDOM action returns on MLB.TV: What you should know

A new season of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (LIDOM) begins on Thursday, and for the third consecutive season, all games of the regular and postseason rounds of the winter circuit will be broadcast live on MLB.TV. The day includes three games: Eastern Bulls vs. Estrellas Orientales, Gigantes del Cibao vs. Águilas Cibaeñas, and Leones del Esído vs. Tigres del Licey.

The six LIDOM teams, including defending champions Tigres del Licey, will play a 50-game regular season followed by an 18-game round-robin playoff round and a best-of-seven final series to determine the league champion. The opportunity to represent the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Caribbean Series at loanDepot Park in Miami is at stake.

This season, LIDOM has adopted the new rules implemented in Major League Baseball, including an increase in base size, limits on defensive shifts, and a clock launch with penalties for violations. The league has also approved the use of PitchCom devices for the electronic transmission of signals between the pitcher and catcher.

Notable players to watch this season include Junior Caminero, Rays’ No. 1 prospect, who will be playing for Esído, and Óscar Mercado, Juan Lagares, and Starlin Castro, who will be playing for Águilas Cibaeñas. Ronny Mauricio and Elly de la Cruz, key members of the Tigers’ offense, are unlikely to play this winter after making their major league debuts. However, the Tigers have prospect Orelvis Martínez, the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays system, to watch out for.

In San Pedro de Macorís, Red Sox minor league left-handed pitcher Rio Gómez, son of the late ESPN reporter Pedro Gómez, will be joining the Stars’ rotation. There is also talk of Fernando Tatis Jr. playing games for the Stars, with the Padres and MLB still discussing the matter. Robinson Canó has rejoined the Stars after representing the Dominican Republic in the World Series from 2021 to 2023.

Fans can watch LIDOM games on MLB.TV, available for $24.99, exclusively in Spanish. The games will be broadcast live, but will not be archived. There will be television broadcasts, but no radio coverage.

For more information on how to watch the games and the complete live broadcast schedule, visit the LIDOM website.

