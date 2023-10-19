Outrage over brutal case of abuse of a dog

Ovidio is a Siberian Husky puppy who lived with his owners in the Bonanza sector, in Jamundí and had the misfortune of getting lost when he escaped from his home on September 20.

He experienced human cruelty that has caused great outrage in Jamundí.

They found it in bad condition

After almost a month, they managed to find him thanks to a call from the neighbors, but the joy of his owners was instantly taken away when they saw the deplorable condition in which Ovidio was found.

He had obvious signs of multiple blows to his body, but the one that caught the most attention was seeing his tail, which was cut off and with part of the bone exposed.

His nervous behavior ended up confirming the nightmare that this poor puppy had faced on the street.

According to the veterinary report, the wound on his tail exposed the vertebra in which an infection would have been caused, so it was not feasible to do just a cleaning procedure, but his poor condition forced them to perform a caudectomy. That is, an amputation.

“He was super beaten up, he is still very nervous, he can’t even sleep well, he always gets up and moves restlessly. The truth is, I would like to find the people who did this,” said its owner Natalia Vidal for Blue Radio.

This case has already been brought to the attention of the authorities so that justice can be done in this case of animal cruelty.

