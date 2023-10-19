The surprising money that Jonan Wiergo earned for participating in Survivors 2023

19/10/2023 and las 14:17 CEST

The influencer claims to have earned 2,500 euros per week, which after paying the Treasury and representative, was only 800 euros per week.

Much has been said since Survivors 2023 end in summer about salary than Jonan Wiergo he bagged week after week in the contest. And the most surprising thing is that the participant himself, an influencer with more than half a million followers on Instagram, has spoken about this issue without red lines.

Some media outlets reported that Jonan Wiergo he pocketed 9,000 euros per week in Survivors 2023a figure that has just been denied by the young man: “He earned about 2,500 euros a week. If you take away the Treasury, representative and others, I had about 800 euros left. There are profiles that charge a lot of money and others that charge almost nothing. Television in this country has never valued influencers,” he says. Jonan Wiergo to his followers.

According to his story, he went to Survivors 2023 to live the experience, because if he had proposed it, he would have even gone for free: “I know that 2,500 euros is a very high monthly salary for a person, but We talk about how this program is very harmful to health. and that mentally it is crazy to be on 30 grams of rice a day and a few pieces of coconut“.

To give an example, Jonan Wiergo He earned 48,000 euros per month when he was active on OnlyFans, an adult content social network in which he published photographs and content only for fans who paid a monthly fee in exchange. And even He earned 70,000 euros for a Coca-Cola campaignso it is understandable that the young man considers that 2,500 euros per week in Survivors 2023 was little money.