The Blaugrana win the Catalan derby and for one night they are +6 on Real. Still unbeaten Ter Stegen (6 goals conceded in 18 games)

A goal by Pedri offers Barcelona the Catalan derby in Girona and the winter championship. It finished 0-1 in Montilivi with Barça sleeping +6 on Madrid, on the pitch tomorrow night at the Bernabeu in the delicate match against Real Sociedad, third in the standings. It is the third consecutive 1-0 for Barcelona, ​​after those with Getafe in La Liga (another goal from Pedri) and with Real Sociedad in the cup. Ter Stegen only conceded 6 goals in 18 days, with 14 clean sheets. A Liga built on defensive solidity.

Xavi’s choices — For Xavi 4 changes compared to the 11 who won the Copa del Rey semi-final by beating Real Sociedad on Wednesday: Eric Garcia for Christensen, Marcos Alonso for Balde, Raphinha for Pedri, Ansu Fati for the suspended Lewandowski.

Outside Dembèlè — Dembèlè lasted 24 minutes: muscle problem in the left quadriceps and exchange with Pedri. The Frenchman, in great form but with a long history of injuries behind him, hasn’t been hurt since November 2021. For the twenty-year-old Pedri, 100 games with Barcelona, ​​74 as a starter. Dembélé’s injury was the greatest jolt of the first part, marked by the dominance of Barcelona, ​​however unable to create much and not even able to take advantage of Girona’s gifts. Ansu fati wasted a good opportunity and with the entry of Pedri Xavi he moved him to the left sending Gavi to play the false nueve. See also Imoco wants the Champions League back tomorrow the draw of the Kazan, Monza and Thy Risks groups

Pedri goal — Game time twist. Rapid action from Barcelona that passes through Gavi, Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba, a cross that the goalkeeper Gazzaniga unfortunately deposits on Pedri’s feet who scores into an empty net with his left foot for his fifteenth goal for the Blaugrana.

Blaugrana suffering — Araujo saved a goal that seemed to be scored by his compatriot Stuani, Barça suffered, Xavi removed Ansu Fati and Raphinha by inserting Balde and Kessie and closed with Gavi, Pedri and full-back Balde in attack trying with difficulty to freeze a decidedly cold game , and was forgiven by Ivan Martin who sent out from a few meters in the 86th minute.

