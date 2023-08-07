Like father, like son: Jaxon Richardson has dad Jason’s athleticism…

Jaxon Richardson, the fifteen-year-old son of 2-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson, recently made headlines thanks to a video in which he demonstrates that he has characteristics similar to his father…
Jason Richardson’s son, Jaxon, has WILD ups 😱
Runs in the family 🔥
(via @swishcultures_, @thebig3h/t @ashtenjewell) pic.twitter.com/eyOGJn0RKF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2023
15 year old Jaxon Richardson (@Jaxrich2342) OD for this 😳🔥Son of Jason Richardson & bro of Jase Richardson. @jlhfund 🎥: @ashtenjewell pic.twitter.com/xqAkJfcyW3
— Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 6, 2023
The son of art is about to start his sophomore season at Bishop Gorman High School.