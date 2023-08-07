Zuckerberg scoffs at Musk’s proposal to broadcast his long-awaited fight on X

The executive director of Meta *, Mark Zuckerberg, assured this Sunday that he is prepared for his long-awaited “cage fight” against Elon Musk, owner of platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I’m ready today,” Zuckerberg wrote in Threads, who, however, hinted at his skepticism that the contest would ever be organized. He recalled that he had suggested August 26 as the date to go into the Octagon, but so far it has not been “confirmed.”

Hours earlier, Musk had announced that the fight will be broadcast live on X and that the proceeds will go to aid for veterans. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” the contestant sneered at him. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

