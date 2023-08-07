Carlos Rodón’s Injury Adds to the Yankees’ Dependent State as Victories Slip Away

Title: Yankees’ Carlos Rodón Exits Game Early with Hamstring Injury

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees’ desperate quest for victories continues as they face mounting challenges on the pitching front. In their final game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, starting pitcher Carlos Rodón left in the third inning due to a strained left hamstring.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Rodón would undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the extent of the injury. This news comes as a significant blow to the Yankees, who are heavily reliant on Rodón’s performance to stabilize their shaky rotation.

Rodón initially started the game on a promising note, retiring the top of the Astros lineup in order. However, he faced troubles in the second inning after issuing two walks and subsequently allowing a three-run homer to Jake Meyers, erasing the Yankees’ one-run lead acquired from a solo shot by Gleyber Torres.

Things took a turn for the worse in the third inning when Rodón surrendered a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez on an 0-2 count. This extended the Astros’ lead to 5-1. During an at-bat against Chas McCormick with two outs, Rodón was observed exhibiting cautionary movements, prompting manager Aaron Boone and the team’s trainers to engage in a lengthy discussion. Following two warm-up pitches, Rodón made the decision to leave the game, with the coaching staff accompanying him.

In a brief outing that lasted 2.2 innings, Rodón allowed three hits and five earned runs while issuing two walks and achieving five strikeouts.

With the MRI results forthcoming, the Yankees will anxiously await updates on Rodón’s condition. As victories become increasingly vital for the struggling team, the absence of their key pitcher could prove to be a significant setback. The Yankees hope for a swift recovery for Rodón to strengthen their rotation and bolster their chances of remaining competitive in the playoff race.

