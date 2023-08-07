The Name of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Son Revealed: Meet Marc Anthony Muñiz Ferreira!

Title: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Reveal Name of Their Son

Subtitle: The Latin power couple keeps the identity of their baby strictly private

Without a doubt, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have become one of the most stable couples in the Latin world. Since their marriage at the beginning of the year, the famous salsa singer and the well-known Paraguayan model have enjoyed a blissful few months as spouses, relishing in the joy of their beloved son.

Recently, Marc Anthony’s wife uploaded a peculiar audiovisual clip where she secretly recorded her mother, Ludy Ferreira, along with their firstborn. The video showcases the extent to which the baby’s grandmother is dedicated to her beloved grandson.

However, even with all the unknowns surrounding the baby, who is confirmed to be a boy, fans are still eager to know the true name of Marc Anthony’s latest heir. While the couple has kept the name under wraps, various reports have now confirmed it.

According to journalist Mandy Fridmann, her sources have revealed the exact name of the Muñiz Ferreira clan’s newest member. It has been confirmed that the baby will be named Marc Anthony Muñiz Ferreira, using the artistic name of the renowned 54-year-old salsa singer.

As we know, the performer, best known for hits like “Yo también,” is named Marco Antonio Muñiz. Therefore, he is choosing to refer to his latest heir using his musical alias.

On July 19, Marc Anthony shared a photo on Instagram featuring the baby alongside former soccer player David Beckham. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter referred to Beckham as the baby’s uncle, showcasing the close relationship between them. However, fans noticed that the baby’s face was not revealed in the photo, leading to speculation that the couple wishes to strictly protect their child’s privacy.