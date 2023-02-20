Denis Javier Paz Zabala, a native of Venezuela, died after fighting with a bullet with an Army pensioner who defended a woman from a robbery in the Villa Catalina neighborhood of Valledupar.

Paz Zabala in the company of another subject would have approached the woman in block 1 of the sector to take a pair of earrings and a bag from her, but the pensioner noticed the theft and tried to prevent it with his weapon.

At the site Denis Javier Paz suffered two shots in the abdomen and one in the right arm, while the pensioner was injured in the thoracic region.

Both were transferred to different care centers, but they did not have the same luck: Denis Javier Paz died upon arrival at the Erasmo Clinic and the ex-soldier is under medical observation at the care center.

“In fact, the seizure of a Llama Martial brand revolver, nickel-plated 38 caliber, black plastic grip, without serial number, was achieved. In the same way, another criminal flees from the place on a Bajaj brand motorcycle, boxer line, who takes the citizen’s belongings ”, reported the National Police.

The investigation was assumed by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.