Home » Linfield: Manager David Healy says Blues are ‘at the peak of their budget’
Sports

Linfield: Manager David Healy says Blues are ‘at the peak of their budget’

by admin
Linfield: Manager David Healy says Blues are ‘at the peak of their budget’

Linfield’s Darragh McBrien in action against Steven Scott of Dungannon at Stangmore Park

Linfield manager David Healy says any further additions to his squad in the current transfer window are unlikely as the club are “at the peak of where we are budget wise”.

The Blues have recruited Daniel Finlayson on a permanent deal, plus Jack Scott, Darragh McBrien, Matthew Fitzpatrick and John Robertson.

They are aiming to regain the league title they lost to Larne last season.

“It’s up to me to go and work with what we have,” said Healy.

“If you ask any of the managers we are always actively looking.

“This is the squad that we have and I’m more than grateful to the people we have at the club and thankful for the support that I’ve got from them in the off-season.

“I spoke with the club during the week and where we are at the moment, we are at the peak of where we are budget wise, so the likelihood at the minute is we won’t be bringing anyone else in,” added the Linfield boss.

The south Belfast club won four successive titles before having to settle for second place behind Larne last term and while there have been several arrivals, there have also been notable summer departures in the form of Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn, Sam Roscoe, Cameron Palmer and Eetu Vertainen.

“We’ve changed a lot of players, we’ve lost a lot of experience out of the squad, but we’ve tried to bring in younger and fresher players, who are hopefully hungry for success,” explained Healy.

See also  Soccer. A very difficult round for the five Canavese players Ivrea challenges Charvensod

“That’s why players go to top clubs, they want to be successful, they want to be challenging, and hopefully at the end of the day winning trophies.”

Highlights: Linfield hold off Dungannon Swift to secure Stangmore spoils

‘We need to play better’

Linfield’s delayed start to their Premiership campaign saw them take a hard-fought 3-2 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park, despite having Finlayson sent-off late on for a second bookable offence.

Chris McKee opened the scoring, only for Kealan Dillon to equalise with a stunner, Joel Cooper restored the Blues’ advantage, and then Kirk Millar made it 3-1. Ben Gallagher made it a nervy finish by netting Swifts’ second.

“We knew that Dungannon would have picked up huge confidence in the way they fought back on Monday [coming from 4-1 down to score three late goals and draw 4-4 at champions Larne],” reflected Healy.

“We also knew that in Rodney [McAree]’s first game at home since he took charge again it was going to be tough so I’m delighted to leave here winning a game, as we always are.

“To see them get their second goal [to bring it to 3-2] was worrying, it was disappointing, but we managed to see the game out.

“I would hope that we will play better. We need to play better going forward but we’re up and running with three points.”

Linfield’s next league game is at home to Glenavon on Tuesday.

You may also like

Zhejiang Province Hosts Children’s Swimming League to Welcome...

Philadelphia takes James Harden off the market

Moyes takes the point with Bournemouth. But will...

IN BERLIN 1936 INDIVIDUAL GOLD IN GIULIO GAUDINI’S...

The Integration of Sports and Education: Progress and...

Football: Hütters Monaco on mission top three

Super Sinner flies to the final in Toronto

Sinner is in the final at the Toronto...

you can be world champion thirteen times, favorite...

Former champion Joshua knocked out Finnish veteran Helenius

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy