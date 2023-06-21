Lion cubs at the EURO: the defense is to be managed by the Spartan Vitík, the leader is the support from Baník

Trial by fire and career highlight so far. The lion cubs will fight for success in the UEFA EURO 2020 in a packed group where their opponents will be England, Germany and Israel. In the Přímák show, the experts then thought about which players would be the main pillars of Jan Suchopárek’s team. “Czech teams always start from the back, so goalkeeper No. 1 Vítězslav Jaroš has to hold the team in key moments. Martin Vitík will then be the head of defense,” thinks Martin Mls, a Sport.cz football expert who will be directly at the U21 championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

