Home » Lion cubs at the EURO: the defense is to be managed by the Spartan Vitík, the leader is the support from Baník
Sports

Lion cubs at the EURO: the defense is to be managed by the Spartan Vitík, the leader is the support from Baník

by admin

Trial by fire and career highlight so far. The lion cubs will fight for success in the UEFA EURO 2020 in a packed group where their opponents will be England, Germany and Israel. In the Přímák show, the experts then thought about which players would be the main pillars of Jan Suchopárek’s team. “Czech teams always start from the back, so goalkeeper No. 1 Vítězslav Jaroš has to hold the team in key moments. Martin Vitík will then be the head of defense,” thinks Martin Mls, a Sport.cz football expert who will be directly at the U21 championship.

See also  Arouse the power of youth to inspire Su Cup to prepare for the Chinese badminton team to hold public welfare activities on campus-Entertainment Grand View

You may also like

LA SPORTIVA LAVAREDO ULTRA TRAIL BY UTMB

the first list of 42 players called to...

Progresso-Bassano, playoffs: the last effort and then the...

Have you ever been to the “most beautiful”...

F1 rules may change because of Neymar. The...

Pagani Automobili launches a celebratory video on the...

Kante follows Benzema to Saudi club al-Ittihad

Pheromones, ovulation and male libido: what are the...

Paul George, possible trades with Blazers and Rockets?

Atalanta Monza 5-2: video, gol e highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy