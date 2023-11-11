Home » Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will win more silverware after claiming his eighth Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi has 'no doubt' Inter Miami will win more silverware after claiming his eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will win more silverware after claiming his eighth Ballon d’Or

Inter Miami held a cereony to honour Lionel Messi before Friday’s friendly, dubbed ‘Noche d’Or’

Lionel Messi has “no doubt” Inter Miami will secure more silverware after he extended his record for Ballon d’Or wins.

He left Paris St-Germain to join Miami in July and the MLS club won its first trophy in August – the Leagues Cup.

“We are going to continue enjoying and winning titles,” said Messi.

“I hope you accompany us as you accompanied us all these months that I’ve been here.”

Messi was speaking before playing his first game back in Miami, a friendly against New York City to close the 2023 US season.

The club celebrated Messi’s achievement by branding the game the ‘Noche d’Or’, holding a special ceremony on the field at DRV PNK Stadium.

“I had no doubt that we were going to have a good time, that we were going to enjoy it,” added the four-time Champions League winner.

“Today I have no doubt, as I didn’t at the beginning, and much less now, that next year is going to be a lot better.”

Miami also signed Messi’s former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba during the 2023 season and have reportedly agreed a deal for Luis Suarez, another ex-Barca player, to arrive before the 2024 season.external-link

Before Friday’s game, Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owner Jose Mas walked along a gold carpet with MLS commissioner Don Garber to address the crowd.

They were joined by Messi and gold fireworks went off as he held aloft his latest Ballon d’Or trophy, although he was unable to help his side avoid a 2-1 defeat.

“I’ve only been here a little while but it really feels like I’ve been here a long time,” added Messi, who is under contract to the end of 2025.

“I want to thank all the people of Miami, not only the ones here at the stadium, but in the city in general, for the way you have treated not only me, but also my family these last few months.

“You’ve shown me a lot of love and made me feel at home.”

