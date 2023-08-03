Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Victory in Leagues Cup Round of 16

Lionel Messi continues to make a major impact in the MLS, scoring in his third consecutive match for Inter Miami in their 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday. With this win, Miami advanced to the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup.

The game was delayed by 95 minutes due to a storm, but once it finally started, Messi wasted no time in making his mark. He opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a spectacular volley. Starting his movement from the halfway line, Messi anticipated a sliced pass from Robert Taylor and chested the ball down before volleying it into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Orlando City managed to equalize just 10 minutes later when César Araujo capitalized on a loose ball from a corner kick. However, Miami regained their lead early in the second half when Josef Martínez converted a penalty.

In the 72nd minute, Taylor and Martinez combined on a counter-attack to set up Messi for his second goal of the match. The Argentine was left unmarked in the box and made no mistake in beating Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with another close-range volley. This goal marked Messi’s fifth in three games, following his previous goals against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in the group stage of the tournament.

Orlando had a late opportunity to salvage a goal in the ninth minute of injury time, but Araujo’s touch to the far post was disallowed for offside after a review by video assistant referees.

Miami’s victory sets up an exciting clash against FC Dallas in the next round, as Dallas secured a 2-1 win over Mazatlán of Mexico.

Messi’s incredible form and crucial contributions have undoubtedly bolstered Inter Miami’s chances in the Leagues Cup, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future performances in the MLS.

