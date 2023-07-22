Lionel Messi Shines in Historic Debut for Inter Miami

Title: Lionel Messi Makes Memorable Debut for Inter Miami with Stunning Goal

Subtitle: Historic moment witnessed by celebrities and fans at DRV PNK Stadium

A remarkable moment unfolded at the DRV PNK Stadium in front of a crowd of over 20,000 fans as Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player in football history, stepped onto the pitch in the 54th minute, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in a game against Cruz Azul. The stage was set for Messi’s second appearance after his official introduction the previous Sunday, and the event drew prominent figures like David Beckham, LeBron James, and Kim Kardashian along with singer Becky G to perform the United States national anthem.

From the kickoff, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s La Máquina dominated Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s Garzas, yet failed to capitalize on clear scoring opportunities. One instance saw Díber Cambindo miss a chance with an open goal as his shot sailed over Drake Callender’s crossbar. However, the MLS team rebounded just before halftime when substitute Robert Taylor found the back of the net in the 44th minute after an injury forced Ian Fray off the field.

Inter Miami struggled to maintain possession against Cruz Azul’s relentless pressure, prompting Martino to make three substitutions early in the second half. Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Josef Martínez entered the game in the 54th minute, immediately injecting energy and creativity into Inter Miami’s play. Messi showcased his playmaking ability with precise passes, including one to Martínez, who missed a golden opportunity to double the lead.

The presence of Messi sent the crowd into a frenzy as they cheered his every touch of the ball. However, Cruz Azul managed to equalize in the 65th minute through Uriel Antuna’s powerful strike, momentarily silencing the stadium.

As the clock ticked towards the end of the game, it seemed destined for extra time or even a penalty shootout. However, Messi altered the course of the match dramatically. In the 95th minute, he curled a magnificent free-kick into the corner of the net, escaping the Cruz Azul defense and beating goalkeeper Andrés Gudiño. The goal not only sealed a memorable victory for Inter Miami but also marked Messi’s first goal for the club.

With the victory secured, Messi, Busquets, and Inter Miami will now navigate further through the Leagues Cup as they prepare to face Atlanta United, the former team of coach ‘Tata’ Martino, on Tuesday, July 25, at the DRV PNK Stadium. Meanwhile, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s Cruz Azul will have a chance at revenge when they meet Atlanta United on Saturday, July 29, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In an unfortunate incident, Messi was brought down in the game but the referee did not award a penalty, closing the chapter on an eventful match.

