Lionel Messi Trains Normally with Argentine National Team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi Set to Start for Argentina Against Paraguay After Training With National Team

October 10, 2023 – Lionel Messi, the star player for the Argentine national team, trained normally with his teammates on Tuesday and is expected to start in the upcoming match against Paraguay. The match will take place on Thursday in Buenos Aires and will be the third game of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, 36, has been struggling with physical problems that prevented him from participating in the last few games for his club, Inter Miami, in the MLS League in the United States. However, he has now trained for the second consecutive day without any issues, indicating his readiness for the upcoming match.

The decision to include Messi in the starting lineup against Paraguay, as well as in the subsequent game against Peru on October 17 in Lima, will ultimately rest with coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina has won their first two games of the qualifiers, defeating Ecuador and Bolivia. Messi scored a goal in the game against Ecuador while being on the substitute bench against Bolivia.

During the training session, Messi took part in various ball exercises with his teammates and even participated in an informal match organized by Scaloni. The captain of the world champion team in Qatar-2022 appears to be in good form and is expected to play a crucial role in Argentina’s quest for qualification.

The significance of Messi’s presence in the starting lineup has increased due to the absence of striker Paulo Dybala, who got injured while playing for AS Roma in Italy. In addition, two other world champions, forward Ángel Di María from Benfica and defender Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United, will also be unavailable due to injuries.

The match against Paraguay will be held at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, and fans are eager to see Messi showcase his skills once again in international competition. With Messi in top form, Argentina aims to secure a victory and continue their strong start in the South American qualifiers.

