Lionel Messi’s Dream Debut: Argentine Star Seals Victory for Inter Miami with 94th Minute Goal in Leagues Cup

Title: Lionel Messi Makes Dream Debut for Inter Miami, Securing Victory with Late Goal in Leagues Cup

Subtitle: Five Matches Unveil Exciting Start to the Leagues Cup

Date: July 22, 2023

In an exhilarating start to the Leagues Cup on Friday, Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance on debut for Inter Miami, securing an impressive victory over Cruz Azul with a stunning goal in the 94th minute. The DRV PNK Stadium erupted in celebration as Messi’s free-kick found the back of the net, sealing Miami’s win.

The Leagues Cup commenced with five matches, including three highly anticipated encounters between MLS and Liga MX teams. The results favored the Mexicans, with a win, a loss, and a tie that garnered them the crucial extra point.

Miami’s triumph over Cruz Azul was particularly remarkable, as the latter had dominated large parts of the game, especially in the first half. Robert Taylor opened the scoring for Miami in the 44th minute, followed by Uriel Antuna’s equalizer at the 65th minute. However, it was Messi’s moment of magic, capitalizing on a free-kick opportunity in the dying moments, which ultimately propelled Miami to victory.

In another fixture, the shootout between Orlando and Houston unfolded after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with goals from Duncan McGuire and Amine Bassi. Houston’s Héctor Herrera missed the first penalty, while Orlando converted all their attempts, resulting in a 5-4 victory for the Florida-based team.

Mazatlán started their Leagues Cup campaign with a resounding victory against Austin. David Colman opened the scoring for Mazatlán in the 49th minute, with Diego Fagundez equalizing for Austin at the 65th minute. However, Andrés Montaño’s goal in the 67th minute and Eduard Bello’s strike in the 88th minute secured a convincing win for Mazatlán.

Dallas and Charlotte engaged in a thrilling battle, with both teams scoring two goals apiece in regulation time. However, Dallas failed to replicate their solid performance in the penalty shootout, missing two penalties as Charlotte triumphed with a 4-1 victory.

A seemingly comfortable victory for León turned into a nerve-wracking encounter against Vancouver. After Iván Moreno scored for León in the 23rd minute, Sergio Córdova netted twice for Vancouver, forcing León to fight back for an equalizer. Elías Hernández came to the rescue with a goal, leading the match into a penalty shootout. In a captivating duel between goalkeepers Rodolfo Cota and Yohei Takaoka, both displayed exceptional saves, including scoring from the spot. Eventually, León emerged victorious, prevailing over Vancouver in a nail-biting penalty shootout that finished 16-15.

The Leagues Cup’s opening day truly provided electrifying action, paving the way for a promising tournament ahead. The spotlight, however, was firmly on Lionel Messi’s remarkable debut for Inter Miami, leaving fans in awe of his immense talent and game-changing ability.

