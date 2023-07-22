Johnny Depp’s Health Scare Causes Last-Minute Cancellation of Hollywood Vampires Concert in Budapest

New information has emerged regarding the health status of actor and musician Johnny Depp while on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires. The incident took place in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, where Depp allegedly passed out in his hotel room, leading to the last-minute cancellation of their concert at the Lázló Papp Sport Arena.

Although the concert was called off on Tuesday, the news was only revealed by the dailynewshungary.com portal on Friday. According to the report, Depp was found unconscious in his room, prompting the hotel to call a doctor. This unexpected development led to the cancellation of the concert, even though it had already drawn a large crowd, some of whom had traveled long distances to attend.

Initially, it was reported that Depp’s absence was due to a problem preventing him from performing. However, it later emerged that the actor was in a deeply unconscious state, necessitating the intervention of a doctor. An employee at the arena shared, “Everything was set up, the backstage crew was ready to party. It didn’t even occur to me that there might be a problem, especially since the band members had already done the sound setup. No one expected Johnny Depp to be absent, but his microphone had been set up by a staff member, which is not unusual for such stars.”

Following the cancellation, the organizers had to negotiate with the band to reschedule the concert as soon as possible. However, this was not the end of the tour’s troubles. The next concert, scheduled to take place in Slovakia, was also canceled. Officially, the band cited an incomplete and unsafe stage for Depp, who had previously suffered a broken ankle in May. This concert, featuring Hollywood Vampires along with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, was planned for the Olympic Fields in Zvolenska Slatina but was subsequently relocated to the Amphitheater of Banska Bystrica, about 30 kilometers away, only to be canceled once again.

In an Instagram post, the band explained the situation, stating, “Arriving at the venue in Slovakia today to start preparing for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public.”

Fans and concertgoers are now eagerly awaiting updates on the rescheduled dates for these canceled performances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

