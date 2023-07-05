Title: Shakira and Gerard Piqué Confirm Separation, Rumors of ‘Open Relationship’ Surface

Date: June 4, 2022

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have officially announced their separation, confirming what had been rumored for some time. The news arrived through a joint statement released on June 4, 2022, in which the former couple stated that they had mutually decided to end their relationship.

Speculations about the strained state of Shakira and Piqué’s relationship had been growing, with numerous sightings of the footballer entering his former residence on Muntaner street in Barcelona. It was evident that the couple’s crisis was escalating and showed no signs of improvement.

In recent reports from Spanish media outlet El Nacional de Catalunya, journalist and Telecinco collaborator José Antonio Avilés shed light on a previously undisclosed aspect of the pair’s relationship. According to Avilés, the ex-couple had an “open relationship” agreement for several years.

Avilés further explained that a close relative of Piqué revealed that the relationship had entered a defining moment about three years ago, leading them to agree on an open relationship. This agreement allowed both parties to “do what they want” while maintaining a public façade as a couple.

While multiple statements have been made regarding the reason behind the breakup, the revelation of an open relationship agreement introduced a new perspective on Shakira and Piqué’s decision to part ways. The exact event that prompted the shift in their relationship dynamics remains unknown.

Despite the confirmation of their separation, both Shakira and Piqué are yet to address the media directly. It remains unclear how this “open relationship” revelation will impact their public images and future endeavors.

As fans and followers grapple with the news, the music and football world await further developments. Time will tell whether the truth behind the “open relationship” speculation will be confirmed or whether Shakira and Piqué will reveal more about their separation in the days to come.

In the meantime, the once-romantic partnership that flourished on and off the public stage has come to an end, leaving behind a trail of curiosity and reflection on the nature of relationships in the limelight.

