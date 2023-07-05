Mason Mount Joins Manchester United in Multi-Million Euro Deal

Title: Mason Mount Joins Manchester United from Chelsea in €70 Million Deal

Date: July 5, 2023

In a much-anticipated move, Manchester United has officially announced the signing of talented midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The five-season deal will keep Mount at Old Trafford until 2028 and is estimated to be worth around €70 million, according to British press reports.

The 24-year-old English midfielder broke the news of his departure from Chelsea on Tuesday via a video on his Instagram account. Mount had been associated with the Blues since the tender age of six, making the decision to leave his childhood club a significant one.

After enduring a challenging season at Chelsea, which saw the London-based club finishing twelfth in the Premier League, a series of injuries limited Mount’s playing time. Looking for a fresh start and a new challenge, the midfielder chose Manchester United, a team that secured a third-place finish in the previous season and qualified for the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

During his tenure at Chelsea, Mount made 279 appearances, scoring 58 goals and providing 53 assists. He played an instrumental role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021, a season where he was also honored as the Footballer of the Year. His outstanding performances continued into the following season, further solidifying his reputation.

The talented midfielder has also represented England on 36 occasions. However, following the emergence of promising young talent Jude Bellingham, Mount gradually lost his starting position in the national team’s midfield.

In his official statement after being unveiled as Manchester United’s latest addition, Mount expressed his emotions about leaving his boyhood club: “Leaving the club you grew up with is never easy, but Manchester United offers an exciting challenge for this new phase of my career.”

Mount further emphasized his confidence in the Manchester United project under the guidance of coach Erik ten Hag: “After having met with the coach and discussed his projects, I can only be impatient for the coming season and I am ready to carry out the great work that is required here.”

Adding to the significance of the transfer, Mason Mount will be donning one of the most prestigious numbers at Manchester United – the legendary ‘7’ shirt. Previously worn by football icons such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the number carries a rich legacy.

Fans and pundits eagerly await the start of the upcoming season, with Mount’s arrival adding excitement to Manchester United’s prospects. The club’s remarkable progress under coach Erik ten Hag combined with the promising capabilities of their new midfield sensation, creates an air of anticipation surrounding the team.

