List of national training teams for Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports FIFA Online 4 project announced – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 31. The list of China‘s national training teams for the e-sports FIFA Online 4 project of the Hangzhou Asian Games was announced on the 31st.

There are 7 e-sports competitions in the Hangzhou Asian Games, namely League of Legends, Glory of Kings (Asian Games version), Peace Elite (Asian Games version), Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Street Fighter 5 and FIFA Online 4. It is reported that the Sports Information Center of the General Administration of Sport of China has officially authorized the copyright owners or domestic agents of each project to undertake the work of recommending the participants of the national training team for the e-sports project of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games in FIFA Online 4 is as follows:

Head Coach: Xu Zexi

Coaching staff: Deng Zhuopei, Huang Shengtai, Hong Zekai, Wan Yong

Candidates: Chen Junyu, Dong Wenbin, Di Xunle, He Baoxin, Liu Jiacheng, Lin Ming, Luan Pu, Li Sijun, Lu Ying, Song Di, Tang Haoran, Yu Xiaobo, Yu Yue, Yu Yue, Zheng Shaojie.

