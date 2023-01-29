It’s Amadeus’s “Soliti Ignoti – the return” winner of access prime time with 4,748,000 spectators and a share of 24.31%

Maria De Filippi is the queen of the prime time on Saturday 28 January, who with her You’ve Got Mail (all stories) on Channel 5 it was seen by 4,809,000 viewers, totaling a share of 29.79%.

Listen to TV yesterday, January 28, prime time — Very high numbers, which exceed prime time by almost 10%. Rai 1, Such and Which (live) which obtained a net of 3,534,000 spectators for a 20.54% share. Following, Secret Cities Of Conrad Augias what up Rai 3 it reaches one million viewers (1,094,000, to be precise) for a share of 6.30%. On Rete 4, on the other hand, on the evening dedicated to the Holocaust, the classic black and white by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List, had a net viewership of 867,000 and a share of 5.33%. On Italia 1, however, the animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfsthe remake of the classic snow-white, garnered a net 816,000 viewers for a 4.21% share. On Rai 2, instead, FBI obtained 810,000 spectators for a share of 4.08%, while FBI International it reached a 3.63% share for a total of 675,000 viewers. The first evening of La7however, occupied by the film True Lies, was watched by 445,000 viewers and a 2.50% share. On Tv8 Alexander Borghese and his 4 Restaurants it recorded 281,000 spectators for a share of 1.45%. On Nine, however, the documentary The sinking of the Titanic – New truths it recorded 251,000 viewers and a share of 1.3%.

access prime time — See also Juventus Women, climbing the European ranking: from No. 33 to 9 in one year And i Soliti Ignoti – the return which instead leads the Italian access prime time. The program hosted by Amadeus it was seen by ben 4,748,000 spectators, with a share of 24.31%. Following, with a 19.10% share, Channel 5 with the satirical news Strip the news Of Anthony Ricciwhich recorded 3,723,000 viewers and a share of 19.10%. Tg2 Postare Rai 2, which was watched by 637,000 spectators, scoring a 3.24% share. Rai 3, on the other hand, continues to defend itself well with its combo: Blob it registered 1,052,000 spectators with a 5.61% share and to follow Words of the week of the journalist of the Corriere della Sera Massimo Gramelliniwhich in the presentation was seen by 1,239,000 spectators (6.46% share) and 1,500,000 in the program, obtaining 7.63%. NCISon Italia 1, records 1,214,000 viewers, and a share of 6.28%. Upstream Of Veronica Gentile, on Rete 4, obtained 838,000 viewers in the first part, for a 4.34% share, while 698,000 in the second part, with a 3.56%. On La7, In ondacon David Porec e concita de grehorio, reached 647,000 spectators and a share of 3.32%. Finally, on Nine, The best brothers of Crozza it garnered 303,000 viewers for a 1.56% share.