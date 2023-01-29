Many times it happens to have some smells in the housefrom frying to stuffy smell, but the musty smell it is one for which we must take immediate action.

Typical musty smell at home it is, for those who are not sure, very similar to the stench of wet laundry forgotten for days. It is good to be able to recognize it immediately so as to identify the problem and solve it.

Mold in the house: here’s what you risk

Instinctively we sneeze to try to get rid of the nuisance and make room for cleaner air. But you have to be careful because it is there health to be seriously compromised if action is not taken promptly.

When we already hear the it smells like mold in the air means that the spores have already attached surfaces suitable for development. Perhaps it is not yet possible to see dots and speckles because hidden from the eyes who knows where, but one must be found as soon as possible for avoid its spread. Here’s what you risk with mold and humidity in home:

Respiratory allergies : spores can unleash inflammation of the respiratory tract and allergies, which can manifest with rhinitis and cough.

: spores can unleash which can manifest with rhinitis and cough. Asma.

Conjunctivitis : which manifests itself with red and inflamed eyelids and profuse tearing.

: which manifests itself with and profuse tearing. Fatigue : joint pain and muscle stiffness, feeling of fatigue tiredness and weakness.

: joint pain and muscle stiffness, tiredness and weakness. Dermatitis: are problems on the skin that involve flaking of the same, skin rashes and itching .

are problems on the skin that involve flaking of the same, . And finally, difficulty concentrating, with possible negative effects on memory, dizziness and headache.

How to get rid of mold

If you have noticed presence of mold in the house, don’t waste time! It can hide in the most remote and humid corners. Check the bathroom, shower, dark corners, garage, or where water often flows, such as washing machines! Here are some ways to get rid of it.

Open the windows and let the air flow

The musty smells are more likely to develop, as we mentioned, into dark, humid or hot environments. It is advisable to enter fresh air by opening the windows many times a day. Yes, even in winter. It only takes a few minutes. In this way stale air will escape e excess humidity ,and so are the smells, even those of mould. Also open cabinets and drawers to air out these enclosed spaces.

ventilate, however, it does not act on the causes that form mold, but avoid at least the accumulation of unpleasant odours.

Remove dust

Dust, if in excess, can cause mold. Pay attention to cleanlinessespecially where the dust tends to creep.

There are different types of air purifiers which can help us with the problem of mold spores and tiny dust particles in the air. Some even come with specialized filters for remove odors.

Now let’s move on to natural remedies that help us fight mold. These are baking soda, vinegar and lemon. You can create a potent blend with just these three all-green ingredients to get rid of the musty smell!

Just boil the three to create a great odor neutralizer. However, baking soda and vinegar help us get rid of the mold itself. As in the case of the bathroom: if you notice mold in the shower or bathtub, just rub a foamy paste of water and baking soda to remove this annoying inconvenience. The same goes for using vinegar. Both have disinfectant and degreasing properties. However, remember that it is important to let fresh air circulate after using them, even if they are natural products.

Baking soda, vinegar and lemon are environmentally friendly and safe to use, but if they don’t solve the problem definitively and within a short time, and the mold continues to reappear, it would be advisable to call a specialist.