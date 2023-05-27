Little time to prepare dinner? With this recipe you can do it in a flash: you just need some eggs

Are you running out of time to prepare dinner? With this recipe you can do it in a flash: eggs are enough for a healthy and tasty dish
You have little time to prepare cena but don’t want to give up a healthy and tasty meal? Well, we have it here recipe that’s right for you! Even when we are in a hurry we can prepare dishes that are fast but also light and appetizing. To prepare dinner, this time we will need the egg!
A food that we can use to enrich our dishes or that we can even make the protagonist of our preparations. Rich in properties that improve our well-being, eggs have always been part of our diet. But how do we consume them this time? We make ourselves a very tasty dish in a flash! Let’s see right away dinner saver recipe.
What to cook with eggs: the last minute recipe for a light and tasty dinner
Ideal for a delicious omelette, a vegetable flan or even to prepare the legendary carbonara. With eggs we can bring the most diverse dishes to the table. But for tonight’s dinner we have thought of a healthy, light but tasty recipe that can be prepared in just a few minutes: let’s prepare theamerican egg salad! A really great version of boiled egg salad that we can prepare in very few steps and bring to the table in no time. We see all the ingredients:
Ingredients for 2 people:
- 4 eggs
- Pickled gherkins to taste
- Salt, pepper, oil to taste
- 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon of sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon of Mustard
- Half a red onion
- 1cc of chives
Preparation:
- First we prepare the hard-boiled eggs. Then, we immerse them in a saucepan full of water and bring them to the heat, making them cook for about 5-8 minutes from when the water reaches the boiling point. Once ready, we drain them and immerse them in a bowl of cold water and then shell them.
- Aside, in another container we cut the gherkins and to these we add the finely chopped red onion. we combine thechives, and sauces. Mix everything and combine them egg which we will have cut into wedges. At this point, we also combine a pinch of salea handful of pepe and a thread ofolio and mix it all together.
- It is advisable to prepare it a little in advance so as to leave it in the refrigerator for flavor. After an hour of rest in the cool, we can bring it to the table served with del crunchy bread. Et voilà, our delicious dinner is ready!