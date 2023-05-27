Little time to prepare dinner? With this recipe you can do it in a flash: you just need some eggs

Are you running out of time to prepare dinner? With this recipe you can do it in a flash: eggs are enough for a healthy and tasty dish

You have little time to prepare cena but don’t want to give up a healthy and tasty meal? Well, we have it here recipe that’s right for you! Even when we are in a hurry we can prepare dishes that are fast but also light and appetizing. To prepare dinner, this time we will need the egg!

A food that we can use to enrich our dishes or that we can even make the protagonist of our preparations. Rich in properties that improve our well-being, eggs have always been part of our diet. But how do we consume them this time? We make ourselves a very tasty dish in a flash! Let’s see right away dinner saver recipe.

What to cook with eggs: the last minute recipe for a light and tasty dinner

Ideal for a delicious omelette, a vegetable flan or even to prepare the legendary carbonara. With eggs we can bring the most diverse dishes to the table. But for tonight’s dinner we have thought of a healthy, light but tasty recipe that can be prepared in just a few minutes: let’s prepare theamerican egg salad! A really great version of boiled egg salad that we can prepare in very few steps and bring to the table in no time. We see all the ingredients:

Ingredients for 2 people:

4 eggs

Pickled gherkins to taste

Salt, pepper, oil to taste

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of sweet paprika

1 tablespoon of Mustard

Half a red onion

1cc of chives

Preparation: