Home Sports live coverage of Eurosport – Sport Marketing News
Sports

live coverage of Eurosport – Sport Marketing News

by admin
live coverage of Eurosport – Sport Marketing News

March is the month of the return of great cycling on Italian roads: a World Tour season to be experienced live on Eurosport, discovery+ ed Eurosport App and that comes alive with the White Roads – the race most loved by runners between the Chianti vineyards and the Crete Senesi, up to the splendid finish line in Piazza del Campo – the Tyrrhenian-Adriaticthe Milan-Turin (cycling’s oldest race) and the 114th edition of the Milan-San Remo.

WHITE ROADS – It is the oldest modern race on the world calendar, the most loved by classic runners because it is simply unique. Made of dust, natural charms and magnificent Renaissance scenery, from the Medici Fortress to the finish line in Piazza del Campo, the Strade Bianche is a border race with an exquisitely vintage taste, not to be missed on Saturday 4 March live from 1.50pm on Eurosport 2, discovery+ and Eurosport App.

TYRRHENIAN-ADRIATIC – From Lido di Camaiore to San Benedetto del Tronto, the The 58th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico crosses Italy from Monday 6 to Sunday 12 March, live every afternoon from 1.15 pm on Eurosport, discovery+ and Eurosport App. From Race of the Two Seas at the race in the sun which winters cycling towards the sea, March is also the month of PARIS-NICE live from 5 to 12 March on Eurosport, discovery+ and Eurosport App.

MILAN-TURIN – Live on Wednesday 15 March from 2.35pm on Eurosport 1, discovery+ and Eurosport App, the Milan-Turin is cycling’s oldest race, held for the first time in 1876 and now in its 104th edition on the road that leads to the legendary finish line of Superga.

See also  How huge is the new season's opening army, even the Lakers and Nets want to join? _Yama_Wenban_Spurs

MILAN-SAN REMO – The Milano-Sanremo is the first Monument of the year, a cult race which, from the unprecedented start in Abbiategrasso, winds its way for almost three hundred kilometers to the mythical finish line in via Roma. Between exploits on the Poggio and cravings for a sprint, the Milan-Sanremo is broadcast live on Eurosport 2, discovery+ and Eurosport APP from 9.45am on Saturday 18 March.

MARCH CYCLING ON EUROSPORT:

• Saturday 4 March the White Roads at 1.50pm on Eurosport 2

• From 5 to 12 March the Paris-Nice

• From 6 to 12 March the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic

• Wednesday 15 March the Milan-Turin at 2.35pm on Eurosport 1

• Saturday 18 March the Milan-San Remo live in full from 9:45 on Eurosport 2

• From 20 to 26 March the Tour of Catalonia

• Sunday 26 March the Gand-Wevelgem at 2.15pm on Eurosport 2

• Wednesday 30 March the Straight through Flanders at 2.15pm on Eurosport 1

You may also like

The first Italian Football League lands on Eleven...

FA Cup 2023: Fans, inflatable fish & FA...

Walking helps you think – SportOutdoor24

Lakers, anche Anthony Davis out contro i Thunder

Euroleague, the last players registered before the deadline

Champions League, Europe and Conference League in Serie...

Because peanut butter is perfect for sports nutrition

what are the new IRPEF rates and other...

Sky Sport – EuroLeague: 4 live matches between...

FA Cup, the round of 16: Grimsby continues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy