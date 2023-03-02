March is the month of the return of great cycling on Italian roads: a World Tour season to be experienced live on Eurosport, discovery+ ed Eurosport App and that comes alive with the White Roads – the race most loved by runners between the Chianti vineyards and the Crete Senesi, up to the splendid finish line in Piazza del Campo – the Tyrrhenian-Adriaticthe Milan-Turin (cycling’s oldest race) and the 114th edition of the Milan-San Remo.

WHITE ROADS – It is the oldest modern race on the world calendar, the most loved by classic runners because it is simply unique. Made of dust, natural charms and magnificent Renaissance scenery, from the Medici Fortress to the finish line in Piazza del Campo, the Strade Bianche is a border race with an exquisitely vintage taste, not to be missed on Saturday 4 March live from 1.50pm on Eurosport 2, discovery+ and Eurosport App.

TYRRHENIAN-ADRIATIC – From Lido di Camaiore to San Benedetto del Tronto, the The 58th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico crosses Italy from Monday 6 to Sunday 12 March, live every afternoon from 1.15 pm on Eurosport, discovery+ and Eurosport App. From Race of the Two Seas at the race in the sun which winters cycling towards the sea, March is also the month of PARIS-NICE live from 5 to 12 March on Eurosport, discovery+ and Eurosport App.

MILAN-TURIN – Live on Wednesday 15 March from 2.35pm on Eurosport 1, discovery+ and Eurosport App, the Milan-Turin is cycling’s oldest race, held for the first time in 1876 and now in its 104th edition on the road that leads to the legendary finish line of Superga.

MILAN-SAN REMO – The Milano-Sanremo is the first Monument of the year, a cult race which, from the unprecedented start in Abbiategrasso, winds its way for almost three hundred kilometers to the mythical finish line in via Roma. Between exploits on the Poggio and cravings for a sprint, the Milan-Sanremo is broadcast live on Eurosport 2, discovery+ and Eurosport APP from 9.45am on Saturday 18 March.

MARCH CYCLING ON EUROSPORT:

• Saturday 4 March the White Roads at 1.50pm on Eurosport 2

• From 5 to 12 March the Paris-Nice

• From 6 to 12 March the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic

• Wednesday 15 March the Milan-Turin at 2.35pm on Eurosport 1

• Saturday 18 March the Milan-San Remo live in full from 9:45 on Eurosport 2

• From 20 to 26 March the Tour of Catalonia

• Sunday 26 March the Gand-Wevelgem at 2.15pm on Eurosport 2

• Wednesday 30 March the Straight through Flanders at 2.15pm on Eurosport 1