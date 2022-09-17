Home Sports LIVE Cycling World Cup The time trial with Ganna live
The World Cup takes place in Wollongong, Australia. Starting from 1.35 she will be up to women, with the blue Arianna Fidanza and Vittoria Guazzini. From 5.40 am the men with the trio formed by Domenico Affini, Matteo Sobrero and Filippo Ganna, in search of a historic trio

Here we are. The World Cycling Championships will kick off tonight in Wollongong, Australia. The two elite time trials are on the agenda right away, with Italy already dreaming of getting on the top step of the podium. Starting at 1.35 am it will be the first women’s turn, with the blue Arianna Fidanza and Vittoria Guazzini, European time trial vice-champion; followed (from 5.40 am) by the men with the trio formed by Domenico Affini, Matteo Sobrero and Filippo Ganna, in search of a trio that would equal the exploits of Tony Martin and Michael Rogers.

Speaking of the blue, here’s how he prepared for the most important appointment of the season: “On the high ground, in Macugnaga, Sobrero and Consonni kept me a lot of company. The training was different than usual. Not being a very linear time trial. , there are several raises and I will have to be more ‘explosive’. We’ll see if it goes well or not. But the sensations are good. In the last few days I have tried to recover energy, especially mental “.

